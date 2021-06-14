Fraport Twin Star receives Innovative Employer award

The thousands of visitors arriving this summer at Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) airports on Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast will be greeted by the vibrant colors and sweet aroma of 5,000 newly planted roses. This unique Bulgarian Roses Airport Project was just one of more than 150 different improvement projects initiated during the Corona lock-down this spring by the staff of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD – the company the company that operates these two gateways to the 400-kilometer-long Black Sea Coast holiday region.

A summer of roses awaits visitors at Varna and Burgas Airports: the gateways to Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast. The staff at Fraport have turned the COVID-19 lockdown into a positive by completing 150 improvement projects. Fraport has been certified by ACI under the category of Healthy Airports.

In recognition of its staff engagement and commitment, Fraport Twin Star recently received the Innovative Employer award from the Federation of Transport Trade Unions in Bulgaria. Specially launched this year, the new award honors Fraport Twin Star’s initiatives which benefit airport employees and visitors alike. Presenting the award in a ceremony at Albena Beach resort near Varna, Ekaterina Yordanova, the chairwoman of the Federation of Transport Trade Unions stressed: “Fraport Twin Star turned the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis into positive energy – giving staff the satisfaction of achieving a common team goal – to create a healthy and inspiring airport environment.”

Fraport Twin Star staff contributed a total of 30,000 hours for some 150 projects at Varna and Burgas airports.

These projects not only improved the appearance of landside and airside areas, but also maintained assets and enhanced the work environments for staff. For example, offices and staff resting areas, public areas, and airport equipment have been refurbished. Fraport Twin Star wanted to make the best use of the working capacities in view of the sharp traffic decline across Europe.

Fraport Twin Star CEO Frank Quante stated: “All airport areas d Burgas have been prepared in the very best way possible – also with thousands of Bulgaria’s famous roses – to welcome passengers and guests to Varna and Burgas in the 2021 summer tourist season. We are ready for the tourists and invite everyone to spend time at the beautiful Bulgarian Black Sea, with its rich culture and perfect beaches.”

Roses of Bulgaria await visitors at Burgas Airport

CEO Quante also underscored that the Twin Star airports have received Healthy Airport certification from ACI Airports Council International, the industry’s worldwide association. “Over 60 operational criteria checked by ACI visibly demonstrate our best industry practices. This confirms the massive efforts Fraport Twin Star has made in implementing wide-ranging health protection and hygiene measures at Varna and Burgas,” added Quante. Twin Star’s health protection measure include deep cleaning and disinfection, health screening, physical distancing, airport staff health education, passenger protection, extensive communications through online and offline channels, a personalized customer service approach, facilities reconfiguration, and digitalization of processes. A major task was the treatment of thousands of high-contact surface areas at the Twin Star airports using state-of-the-art anti-microbial nanotechnology coatings for long-term surface protection.

More news about Fraport.