Greg Norman named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals® Resorts International

Greg Norman and Sandals Resorts International announced today that the renowned golf pro will serve as the Global Golf Ambassador for all of Sandals Resorts’ premier golf destinations spanning three islands including Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma, Bahamas, Sandals Golf Club at Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate in St. Lucia and Sandals Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

In his new and expanded role, Norman will appear in strategic marketing campaigns for Sandals Resorts across print, digital and social media, as well as through personal appearances and special events for the Luxury Included® resort company and its golf destinations. He will also serve in an advisory role and provide tactical direction for the niche golf and travel market to bring world-class golfing experiences to Sandals Resorts for players at every skill level.

“It is almost unheard of for one hotelier to have so many premier and exotic pieces of Caribbean real estate, prime for world-class golf courses, catering to guests from all over the world. My good friends at Sandals have done just that, and it is an honor to be asked by the Stewart family to officially represent all of these properties,” said Norman. “Already renowned as the name behind the world’s only five-star luxury included resorts, I am confident that our expanded partnership will amplify the Sandals Resorts golf experience and further set them apart. “

To celebrate the expanded partnership between Sandals Resorts International and Greg Norman, the resort company is launching a “Play Like ‘The Shark’ Golf Sweepstakes,” giving one lucky couple the chance to win a 4-day/3-night stay to any one of their six Luxury Included® Caribbean golf resorts now through July 9th, 2021, including: Sandals Emerald Bay in the Bahamas, Sandals Ochi and Sandals Royal Plantation in Jamaica, and Sandals Regency La Toc, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, and Sandals Halcyon Beach in Saint Lucia.

Additionally, guests can elevate their stay by booking a limited-time “Play Like ‘The Shark’ Offer,” valued at $1,250, at any of Sandals’ golf destinations. Reservations of four nights or more made now through July 9, 2021, for travel between July 1, 2021, and December 26, 2022, are eligible to receive: