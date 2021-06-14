Embrace island time in The Bahamas with ease of air travel

The Bahamas is poised for a big comeback this summer. Whether travelers are toe-dipping their way back into travel and seeking a close-to-home vacation, or adding island hopping to their adventure-focused itinerary, getting to The Bahamas is within arm’s reach, thanks to the many airlift options in major hubs across the U.S.

There are plenty of ways for every type of traveler to get to The Bahamas by air this summer. The Bahamas is quite literally positioned as the closest Caribbean destination to the U.S. There’s no need to hop on a plane across the world to get the vacation you’ve been wishing for. For those seeking an under-the-radar vacation and want to opt in to everything or nothing at all, there is plenty to choose from with these flight options.

“Travelers have been daydreaming of a vacation in The Bahamas for nearly a year and half, and we’re so thrilled there are so many nonstop and one-stop flight options to make a Bahamian escape a reality,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation.

There are plenty of ways for every type of traveler to get to The Bahamas by air this summer:

TOE-DIPPING BACK TO TRAVEL

