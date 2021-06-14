Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Embrace island time in The Bahamas with ease of air travel

2 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
The Bahamas
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Bahamas is poised for a big comeback this summer. Whether travelers are toe-dipping their way back into travel and seeking a close-to-home vacation, or adding island hopping to their adventure-focused itinerary, getting to The Bahamas is within arm’s reach, thanks to the many airlift options in major hubs across the U.S.

“Travelers have been daydreaming of a vacation in The Bahamas for nearly a year and half, and we’re so thrilled there are so many nonstop and one-stop flight options to make a Bahamian escape a reality,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation.

There are plenty of ways for every type of traveler to get to The Bahamas by air this summer:

TOE-DIPPING BACK TO TRAVEL

The Bahamas is quite literally positioned as the closest Caribbean destination to the U.S. There’s no need to hop on a plane across the world to get the vacation you’ve been wishing for.

  • American Airlines is offering escapes to Nassau from Chicago, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Austin, Texas.
  • New Yorkers looking to escape the East Coast can fly Delta, Jet Blue, American Airlines, or United non-stop to Nassau.
  • Silver Airways offers many flight options to The Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale, including Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, Bimini and Nassau.
  • Those traveling from Florida have plenty of options to get to Nassau via Bahamasair from Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach and Orlando.
  • Houstonians can trade the Gulf of Mexico for the blue hues of The Bahamas via United’s nonstop flights to Nassau. Dallas-area residents can also fly into Nassau twice weekly from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Denver and Houston residents can book one-stop flights to Grand Bahama Island, Exuma, Eleuthera and Abaco via the airline as well.
