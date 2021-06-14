Embrace island time in The Bahamas with ease of air travel

- There are plenty of ways for every type of traveler to get to The Bahamas by air this summer.
- For those seeking an under-the-radar vacation and want to opt in to everything or nothing at all, there is plenty to choose from with these flight options.
“Travelers have been daydreaming of a vacation in The Bahamas for nearly a year and half, and we’re so thrilled there are so many nonstop and one-stop flight options to make a Bahamian escape a reality,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation.
TOE-DIPPING BACK TO TRAVEL
The Bahamas is quite literally positioned as the closest Caribbean destination to the U.S. There’s no need to hop on a plane across the world to get the vacation you’ve been wishing for.
- American Airlines is offering escapes to Nassau from Chicago, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Austin, Texas.
- New Yorkers looking to escape the East Coast can fly Delta, Jet Blue, American Airlines, or United non-stop to Nassau.
- Silver Airways offers many flight options to The Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale, including Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, Bimini and Nassau.
- Those traveling from Florida have plenty of options to get to Nassau via Bahamasair from Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach and Orlando.
- Houstonians can trade the Gulf of Mexico for the blue hues of The Bahamas via United’s nonstop flights to Nassau. Dallas-area residents can also fly into Nassau twice weekly from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Denver and Houston residents can book one-stop flights to Grand Bahama Island, Exuma, Eleuthera and Abaco via the airline as well.