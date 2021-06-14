Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Indonesian government extends COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto
Written by Harry Johnson

  • Operation of shopping centers and restaurants is only allowed until 9pm local time with a maximum of 50 percent of visitors.
  • Schools in the red zone are not allowed to hold offline (face-to-face) learning.
  • The government also asked people in the red zone to worship at home for the next fourteen days.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto announced today that Indonesian government has extended its COVID-19 restrictions which ended on Monday for another two weeks till June 28 in an attempt to stop further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the minister, the offices located in the red zone are only allowed to accommodate a maximum of 25 percent of employees, while the rest should work from home.

The risk of COVID-19 transmission in different parts of the country were tagged by colors of red, orange, yellow and green, in which the red zone refers to an area with a high risk, and the green zone means being free of new cases.

“Offices in the orange or yellow zones are allowed to be occupied by a maximum of 50 percent of employees,” added Hartarto, who also heads the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee.

The operation of shopping centers and restaurants is only allowed until 9:00 p.m. local time with a maximum of 50 percent of visitors under strict health protocols.

Schools in the red zone are not allowed to hold offline (face-to-face) learning, and all students should take classes online.

The government also asked people in the red zone to worship at home for the next fourteen days.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,189 within one day to 1,919,547, with the death toll adding by 237 to 53,116, the Health Ministry said on Monday.