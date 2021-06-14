Most travelers still have concerns about 2021 summer travel

This year, for the vacation months of July, August, and September, 51.6% of people who travel have planned a domestic trip and intend to enjoy their country and discover places near them.

Perhaps one of the longest-awaited summers of all time, summer 2021 is for many people the time they will be able to enjoy a holiday for the first time in over a year! It is without a doubt something most of us have been looking forward to. However, as we discovered, many travelers still have concerns.

In a recent survey travelers were asked about their summer trips this year (2021) and how they feel about COVID-19. The survey results revealed many interesting insights.

Domestic travel takes the lead this summer

This year, for the vacation months of July, August, and September, 51.6% of people who travel have planned a domestic trip and intend to enjoy their country and discover places near them. It is likely that until the pandemic is really “over,” domestic travel will remain popular. These trips currently require less paperwork, no mandatory COVID tests and are likely to make travelers feel more relaxed. Additionally, domestic trips are less restrictive and are more environmentally friendly. We can expect that ecological awareness will be more present in travel in future years. In comparison with July 2020, there is a 66.4% increase in domestic trips being planned for summer 2021 by our participants.

How many are still afraid to travel due to COVID-19?

Although the situation is getting better and we are gradually regaining our freedom, there remain hesitations. In fact, 53.8% of respondents are still concerned about travel, as they know that COVID isn’t over yet. Just over 67% of the participants are afraid of getting sick during a trip and almost 26% are afraid to infect their surroundings, while 30.3% are concerned because they have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. In time, that means that as our participants get vaccinated, they will begin to feel more comfortable about embarking on new adventures.

64% have already booked a trip this summer

For summer 2021, only 35.6% of respondents said they have not booked a vacation. The travel sector is gradually recovering since last July, when 50% of earlier survey respondents said they did not plan to go on holiday that summer. More and more borders in the world are opening up, and tourists are increasingly allowed to return to their beloved holiday destinations and enjoy their stay. Compared with our data from last July, there is a 28% increase in planned trips for summer 2021, compared to trips in summer 2020.

Leisure trips are back

This year, leisure trips will be very important, with more than 61% of respondents planning to make one. Compared to last summer, when most of us couldn’t even dream of taking a leisure trip, the results show that there is definitely some hope for summer 2021. Leisure trips are back and hopefully back for good.