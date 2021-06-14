Flights from Calgary to Amsterdam launched by WestJet

WestJet’s service between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Calgary International Airport will operate two-times weekly.

WestJet today announced that it is expanding its international network to include one of the world’s most connected cities, Amsterdam, Netherlands. As the airline with the most flights from Calgary, the new service from WestJet’s hub will operate on the 787 Dreamliner, starting August 5, 2021.

“We are committed to putting international investments in place, as leaders of the travel and tourism industry, to support a safe restart to international travel and further Canada’s economic recovery,” said John Weatherill, WestJet, Chief Commercial Officer. “With flights set to begin later this summer, we look forward to helping connect Canadians to their loved ones in Europe, while continuing to provide affordable options for those who want to visit or reconnect with friends and family across our great country.”

WestJet’s service between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) will operate two-times weekly beginning August 5, 2021 and will increase to three-times weekly as of September 9.

“Alberta is ready to be open for summer, and this announcement from WestJet shows how close we are to having international travelers come back to Alberta,” said Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Innovation, Government of Alberta. “New routes will boost our tourism industry when it needs it most and once again showcase Alberta to the world with safe travel.”

“This year, our guests will have another direct option from Calgary to a bustling center of commerce and culture,” said Bob Sartor, President & CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. “WestJet’s new route from their home and hub at YYC to Amsterdam, will connect Calgarians to Europe and Europeans to Alberta through one of the best connected airports in the world.”

The route will be operated on WestJet’s 787 Dreamliner, featuring the airline’s lie-flat seats available in the business cabin along with on-demand dining and entertainment. The new service is timed to ensure that transatlantic flights departing from Calgary to Amsterdam are scheduled to support late-day departures and daytime arrivals. Convenient connections are available via Amsterdam to dozens of world-class destinations, including Athens, Berlin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Vienna, Venice and more.

“We are excited by the return of important international air routes to Alberta,” said David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta. “While we have had a long, warm relationship with Dutch travellers looking to explore our part of the world, Amsterdam is also a key feeder hub for travellers from all across Europe. We look forward to working with WestJet as they broaden their global routes to Alberta.”

