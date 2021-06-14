Tourism and Vaccination: From Herd Immunity to nothing -the list:

Where is your country, when it comes to a world comparison of regions that had access to the COVID-19 vaccine so far. No one argues front line health workers need to have top priority when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The importance to treat tourism as a priority. This is often overlooked. and World Tourism Network (WTN) wants to change this.

Seven Countries in the world reached Herd Immunity, and some have no more restrictions in place 67 countries in the world are in a dire situation, when it comes to Vaccine, and such countries include first world Economies like South Africa 31 countries have 50% or more of its population vaccinated, and life is slowly turning back to normal

We are all in this together and no one safe until we are all safe were the words by US President Biden when he referred to vaccination rates in the world, and patent laws for the vaccines.

Travel and tourism has been the economic sector most hit by the pandemic. Full flights in the United States, record arrivals to Hawaii, are encouraging signs, but closely related to vaccine statistics.