The Kingdom of Eswatini just united African Tourism

- A new chapter for the African Tourism Board was announced today in opening its new headquarter and organizational structure in the Kingdom of Eswatini.
- Friends of African Tourism from many regions in Africa and from around the world attended the virtual and physical launch event from the Hilton Garden Inn in Mbane, the Capital city of Eswatini.
- A strategic alliance between the African Tourism Board (ATB) and the World Tourism Network (WTN) was announced.
Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland is a Country of Rich Culture. friendly and proud People. Today Eswatini became the new center for African Tourism, spreading the concept of one African Tourism Destination. The Kingdom welcomed the African Tourism Board Headquarter and organizational structure within its country.