Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

The Kingdom of Eswatini just united African Tourism

4 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
African Tourism Board moves to Eswatini

“As a Country, we are excited about the work of the African Tourism Board, Today marked a very important day in ATB. The future is very bright for African Tourism.” These are the words by the Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Hon. Moses Vilakati, announcing the Kingdom was now hosting the African Tourism Board’s Headquarters, and launched a corporate structure for the tourism board.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. A new chapter for the African Tourism Board was announced today in opening its new headquarter and organizational structure in the Kingdom of Eswatini.
  2. Friends of African Tourism from many regions in Africa and from around the world attended the virtual and physical launch event from the Hilton Garden Inn in Mbane, the Capital city of Eswatini.
  3. A strategic alliance between the African Tourism Board (ATB) and the World Tourism Network (WTN) was announced.

Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland is a Country of Rich Culture. friendly and proud People. Today Eswatini became the new center for African Tourism, spreading the concept of one African Tourism Destination. The Kingdom welcomed the African Tourism Board Headquarter and organizational structure within its country.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like