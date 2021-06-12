Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Greece extends permission for the non-quota arrival of Russian tourists

40 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Visitors from Russia are now allowed to enter Greece if they have either a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus, or a negative PCR test result, or a certificate of COVID-19 antibodies.

  • Upon arrival in Greece, visitors from Russia may be randomly asked to take a coronavirus test
  • The mandatory seven-day quarantine requirement on arrival has also been lifted for new travelers
  • From June 10, the number of flights on the Moscow – Athens route has been increased to eight per week

Government officials in Greece announced that by an inter-ministerial decision, the permit for the non-quota arrival of visitors from Russian Federation has been extended until June 21.

New decision was made following earlier decisions when the entry quota of 4,000 Russians per week was canceled. The mandatory seven-day quarantine requirement on arrival has also been lifted for new travelers.

Russian tourists tourists to Greece must complete the electronic Passenger Locator Form (PLF) on the government website, providing their contact details in Greece, the day before arriving in the country. Transport companies must check its presence before boarding the passenger, in case of violation they will be obliged to return the passenger back home at their own expense.

Upon arrival in Greece, visitors from Russia may be randomly asked to take a coronavirus test. The result must be received at the place of entry into the country. In case of a positive test result, the passenger will have to quarantine for 10 days.

From June 10, the number of flights on the Moscow – Athens route has been increased to eight per week. Aeroflot and Aegean Airlines operate four flights each. 

