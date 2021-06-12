Mass-shooting leaves at least 13 people wounded in Austin, Texas

Austin Police Department has urged the public to stay away from the 6th Street area. It has described the incident as a “chaotic” one, stating that officers are still accessing the situation.

At least 13 people were wounded in a mass-shooting described by the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services as an “active attack,” in downtown Austin, TX early on Saturday.

According to the local emergency services, at least two of the injured have been hospitalized in a critical condition, two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The status of the other injured parties was not immediately clear.

Footage circulating online shows several victims lying on the ground in the middle of a busy street, with multiple police officers and paramedics attending to them.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The police gave a very general description of him, with Austin Interim Chief of Police telling a news briefing that the attacker is believed to be a black man of “skinny” build with dreadlock-style hair. Chacon said the motives for the shooting are still unknown.

Detectives from the homicide, aggravated assault, organized crime and gang units have been dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident. Agents from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force are also assisting local police.