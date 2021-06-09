AirAsia grounds 90% of its fleet amid resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks

AirAsia grounds 90% of its fleet of over 200 aircraft across Asia

A senior executive at AirAsia Group Berhad Malaysia unit said today that the carrier has grounded almost 90% of its fleet of over 200 aircraft across Asia due to reappearance of coronavirus outbreaks throughout the continent.

Malaysia – AirAsia’s largest market with 105 aircraft, is currently under lockdown.

AirAsia Malaysia expects demand to start recovering by August, 2021, allowing it to resume service to all 17 of the domestic airports it serves by October, Chief Operating Officer Javed Anwar Malik said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event on Wednesday.

AirAsia Berhad is a Malaysian multinational low-cost airline headquartered near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It is the largest airline in Malaysia by fleet size and destinations.

AirAsia Group operates scheduled domestic and international flights to more than 165 destinations spanning 25 countries.