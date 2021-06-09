Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

AirAsia grounds 90% of its fleet amid resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
AirAsia grounds 90% of its fleet amid resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks
AirAsia grounds 90% of its fleet amid resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks
Written by Harry Johnson

AirAsia Malaysia expects demandto start recovering by August, 2021, allowing it to resume service to all 17 of the domestic airports it serves by October.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • AirAsia grounds 90% of its fleet of over 200 aircraft across Asia
  • AirAsia Berhad is a Malaysian multinational low-cost airline headquartered near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Malaysia, with 105 AirAsia aircraft, is currently under lockdown

A senior executive at AirAsia Group Berhad Malaysia unit said today that the carrier has grounded almost 90% of its fleet of over 200 aircraft across Asia due to reappearance of coronavirus outbreaks throughout the continent.

Malaysia – AirAsia’s largest market with 105 aircraft, is currently under lockdown.

AirAsia Malaysia expects demand to start recovering by August, 2021, allowing it to resume service to all 17 of the domestic airports it serves by October, Chief Operating Officer Javed Anwar Malik said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event on Wednesday.

AirAsia Berhad is a Malaysian multinational low-cost airline headquartered near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It is the largest airline in Malaysia by fleet size and destinations.

AirAsia Group operates scheduled domestic and international flights to more than 165 destinations spanning 25 countries.

You may also like