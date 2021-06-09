PCR testing in Seychelles not an inconvenience after all

Auto Draft

13 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Seychelles, one of the earliest island destinations to reopen its borders, has risen to the demand for facilities to conduct the mandatory exit PCR tests and laboratories to analyze the samples, eliminating thus some of the inconveniences associated with the procedure.

  1. A negative COVID-19 PCR test report is not only a prerequisite for entry for many countries but is now also part of airline protocol for boarding.
  2. Seychelles is responding to the increase in demand and the requirement for fast turnaround in the analysis of test results.
  3. The nation boasts the largest laboratory in the region, capable of analyzing more than 30,000 tests at a time.

A new requirement since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, the PCR test has become part of every traveler’s essentials. The negative test report is not only a prerequisite for entry for many countries but is now also part of airline protocol for boarding to exit the country.

Tired of confinement, lockdowns, and isolation, visitors are flocking once again to the islands for their dream holiday. Until February of this year, the bulk of the PCR-testing services in Seychelles were provided by the local public health providers, with visitors as well as residents traveling overseas and those contacts of positive COVID-19 cases required to present themselves at various testing stations set up in the various districts and islands for the purpose.

With the increase in demand and the requirement for fast turnaround in the analysis of test results, several private health clinics have ventured into providing testing and laboratory services, and the destination now even boasts the largest laboratory in the region, capable of analyzing more than 30,000 tests at a time.

Visitors have the privilege of going to private facilities offering faster services, ranging from the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, through to the Rapid Antigen Test and Antibody Test are on offer to cater for the needs of the client.

