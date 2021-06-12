Oldest performing arts festival in Italy transforms Spoleto

The sixty-fourth edition of the Spoleto Festival dei Due Mondi (Festival of the two Worlds), the first programmed by artistic director Monique Veaute, opens on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Spoleto, Italy.

Founded by Gian Carlo Menotti in1958, Italy’s oldest performing arts festival once again transforms the city of Spoleto into a stage running through to July 11. Sixty performances, all Italian premieres, feature more than 500 artists from 13 countries in 15 venues Some of the world’s best artists and companies will offer an uninterrupted flow of music, opera, dance, and theatre allowing audiences to discover the unexpected.

Performances, discussions with artists, collateral events, and debates shine a light on contemporary society, illuminating its diversity and complexity.

This year at Spoleto in Italy, the first edition of Rai’s Festival per il sociale (Fest for the Social) places these themes at the heart of the discussion: environmental and economic sustainability, social cohesion and inclusion, the role of women, the new generations, and the value of memory.

Dante (the Italian poet Dante Alighieri whose 500th anniversary is celebrated this year in 2021), Stravinski, Strehler, Pina Bausch, and some of the great classics of the theatre repertoire form a bridge between the past and the future, projected forwards in time thanks to the interpretations of great artists and companies from Ivan Fisher to Antonio Pappano, from the Budapest Festival Orchestra to the Accademia di Santa Cecilia (Rome), from Mourad Merzouki to Angelin Preljocaj, from Francesco Tristano to Brad Mehldau, from Flora Détrazto Jonas & Lander, from Liv Ferracchiati to LucienØyen, from Romeo Castellucci to Lucia Ronchetti, and by participants in residencies run by LaMaMa Spoleto Open and the Accademia Silvio d’Amico.

Photo © bruno simao

There are exhibitions at Palazzo Collicola, while discussions organized by Fondazione Carla Fendi, concerts at the Casa Menotti, and numerous collateral events introduce visitors to some of the most beautiful hidden corners of this city.

The 64th edition of the Festival dei Due Mondi welcomes live audiences in absolute security. While the health situation means that there are restrictions on the number of available tickets, a calendar of online appointments will be streamed via Digital Stages so that those who cannot attend physically can still take part.

Artistic Director Monique Veaute

This will be a festival which brings people together, creating new opportunities for dialogue and reflection. To receive all the updates on the Festival subscribe to the newsletter via www.festivaldispoleto.com

The Spoleto Festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Umbria Region, Municipality of Spoleto, Fondazione Carla Fendi, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Spoleto, Banco Desio, Intesa Sanpaolo, Monini, Fabiana Filippi, and many other sponsors and partners.

A tribute to 2 great artists

The project of the Carla Fendi Foundation for the 64th Festival dei Due Mondi is intended to be a tribute to Spoleto and to 2 great artists who lived and worked in the area from the late sixties to the eighties: Sol LeWitt, one of the greatest exponents of conceptualism, and Anna Mahler, the daughter of Gustav Mahler and Alma Mahler Schindler, sculptor heir to artistic geniuses.

Both lived for long periods in Spoleto, immersed in the city’s culture, and both left many traces of their genius. The memory of this creative genius is still carried forward in the territory by the Mahler & LeWitt Studios residences that the heirs, Marina Mahler, the daughter of Anna, and Carol LeWitt, wife of Sol, created to host artists from different disciplines coming from around the world.

Art & Science into Spoleto – Sol LeWitt/Anna Mahler was born in this environment, a path designed by the Carla Fendi Foundation to rediscover their personalities and underline the creative vein that continues to flow in the territory.