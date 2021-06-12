- G7 countries ask to set out a roadmap to scale up vaccine donations.
- As supplies increase, UNICEF has warned that millions of vaccines could be wasted if rich countries send large amounts of unused doses to poorer nations.
- At the same time, UNICEF is currently 119 million vaccine doses short leaving vulnerable people dangerously unprotected.
UNICEF, celebrities urge G7 countries to donate COVID vaccines now
The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere, and that means getting vaccines to every country, as quickly and equitably as possible.