Red Sea Development Company: ARCHIRODON will build bridge to main tourist hub island Shurayrah

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Shurayrah Bridge will become one of the main access points for guests onto the island, and its completion will mark a major undertaking in the development of the destination.

  • ARCHIRODON to design and build a 1.2km iconic bridge which is part of the 3.3km crossing
  • ARCHIRODON will provide engineering, procurement and construction support to complete the building of Shurayrah bridge
  • Once completed, the bridge will connect Shurayrah Island to the mainland

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has appointed ARCHIRODON to design and build a 1.2km iconic bridge which is part of the 3.3km crossing to its main hub island, Shurayrah.

ARCHIRODON, a leading EPC global Group, will provide engineering, procurement and construction support to complete the building of Shurayrah bridge. The bridge will stretch a total of 1.2km across the Red Sea, with two small 36m sections at each end of the crossing to allow for movement of marine mammals.

“Shurayrah Bridge will become one of the main access points for guests onto the island, and its completion will mark a major undertaking in the development of the destination. Its construction is truly monumental as not only will the bridge be the very first connection to the islands, its construction will demonstrate our ability to accomplish huge feats of engineering whilst also protecting and enhancing the natural habitat” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

Its design and construction methods meet TRSDC’s strict criteria for sustainable development. Sustainable measures include strict controls on the prevention of any sediment movement from piling activities with multiple monitoring buoys strategically sited to alert any breakthrough from surface booms. A precast yard for bridge sections will be established near the coast to minimize travel distances with concrete sourced from on-site batching plants.

“ARCHIRODON matches our own commitment to pioneering a new relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment. We are confident that they will deliver a bridge that is pioneering in its construction and design, whilst also meeting our high standards in sustainable development,” added Pagano.

Once completed, the bridge will connect Shurayrah Island to the mainland. The contract follows major marine enabling works carried out by ARCHIRODON across the development last year. These works have helped underpin the successful delivery of the Project by providing a solid foundation to ensure the efficient movement of people, materials and equipment in and around the destination, while safeguarding the sensitive ecological environment.

