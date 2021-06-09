Auto Draft

Aeromexico increases flights from Mexico City to Madrid, Paris, and Amsterdam

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Aeromexico ups air service from Mexico City to Spain, France and Netherlands,, having a combined offer to Europe of more than 170,000 seats.

  • Spain and France opened borders to fully vaccinated Mexicans
  • Aeromexico adds flights to France, Spain and Netherlands
  • Aeromexico increases its Europe capacity by 83%

Aeromexico announced that as of June 13, it will increase service from Mexico City to Madrid, Paris, and Amsterdam, having a combined offer to Europe of more than 170,000 seats, representing an 83% increase.

On June 7, Spain opened its borders to fully vaccinated Mexican tourists. The requirements are as follows:

  • Vaccination certificate and passengers may travel 14 days after the date of the application of their last dose. The accepted vaccines are Moderna, Pfizer-Biontech, Astra-Zeneca, Jansen/Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, and Sinopharm.

Spain is one of the most emblematic destinations in Europe, where Aeromexico has been offering service for more than 60 years. Its capital Madrid has great tourist attractions, such as Puerta del Sol square, where Km zero is located, and where the radial roads to all of Spain begin or the famous Parque del Retiro. Travelers can also visit the Prado Museum, which Mexican tourists occupy the sixth position worldwide on its visitors’ list. 

Effective today, France opened its borders to fully vaccinated Mexicans. The requirements are:

  • Present a PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight or an antigen test 48 hours before boarding
  • Vaccination certificate and passengers may travel 14 days after the date of their last dose. For single-dose vaccines, they will allow entry 4 weeks after administered
  • Accepted vaccines are Moderna, Pfizer-Biontech, Astra-Zeneca, and Jansen/Johnson & Johnson

France is one of the most iconic destinations on the planet and travelers will be able to visit the Eiffel Tower again, one of the four most visited monuments in the world with a weight of more than 10,000 tons and made up of more than 18,000 pieces of steel. It also offers the Louvre Museum, one of the most famous in the world, which has more than 35,000 works on display or walk along the Seine River.

Amsterdam maintains entry restrictions to Mexicans, with certain exceptions. 

Mexico’s global airline will have a summer season offer of more than 90,000 seats to Spain, a capacity growth of 84%. For Paris and Amsterdam, it will increase the offer to more than 40,000 seats to each destination, a growth of more than 70%.

As restrictions on travel to Europe allow, Aeromexico will continue to increase its operations and continue to apply the highest health and cleanliness standards on all its flights.

