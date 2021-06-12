Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Europe’s five largest accommodation and restaurant markets to hit $418 billion in revenue this year

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Combined revenues of the accommodation and restaurant markets in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain, as the five largest markets in Europe, are expected to hit $418 billion this year, $132 billion less than before the pandemic struck.

  1. Five largest European accommodation and restaurant markets to earn $132 billion less in 2021 than in 2019.
  2. The second wave of the pandemic significantly cut down accommodation and restaurant revenues.
  3. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain are the top 5 largest markets in Europe.

