Europe’s five largest accommodation and restaurant markets to hit $418 billion in revenue this year
Combined revenues of the accommodation and restaurant markets in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain, as the five largest markets in Europe, are expected to hit $418 billion this year, $132 billion less than before the pandemic struck.