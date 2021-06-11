Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Thailand woman dies hours after COVID-19 vaccination

18 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Thailand woman dies after COVID-19 vaccination
A 46-year-old woman in Bangkok, Thailand, died on June 8, 2021, after receiving a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca just hours earlier.

  1. Officials are investigating the cause of the woman’s death as it happened within the same day of vaccination.
  2. Within the span of around 23 hours, she choked, had a seizure, lost conscisouness, and passed away.
  3. The National Health Security Office is offering assistance to the family of the deceased woman.

The woman received her first dose of the vaccine at an inoculation station at Thai Business Administration Technological College in Bang Khen district, one of 50 districts in Bangkok, Thailand, at 11:45 pm on June 8, 2021.

After returning home, she had a fever and headache and felt cold. She took 3 rounds of painkillers. At 10:30 pm she choked, had a seizure, and passed out. Relatives called for an ambulance, and she was later pronounced dead.

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) Secretary General, Dr. Jadej Thammatach-aree, said he sent his staff to offer initial assistance right away without having to wait for a conclusion on whether the vaccine caused the death. Initial assistance was aimed at helping affected people, he said.

