Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

UN to G7: Production of safe COVID-19 vaccines must outweigh profit

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
UN to G7: Production of safe COVID-19 vaccines must outweigh profit
UN to G7: Production of safe COVID-19 vaccines must outweigh profit
Written by Harry Johnson

Despite the extraordinarily speedy production of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, swift action has not followed to aid equal access across all countries and regions

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Nine independent experts said it was time for international solidarity and cooperation
  • Billions of people in the Global South are being left behind
  • UN experts urged pharmaceutical companies to join WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool

“Everyone has a right to have access to a vaccine for COVID-19 that is safe, effective, timely and based on the application of the best scientific development”, the experts said ahead of the three-day Summit of the G7 intergovernmental group of leading countries in the United Kingdom, which begins on Friday.

No time for barriers

The nine independent experts said it was time for “international solidarity and cooperation” to assist all Governments in vaccinating people and saving lives.

“It is not the time for protracted negotiations or for lobbying to erect barriers in order to protect corporate profits”, they underscored.

Despite the extraordinarily speedy production of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, swift action has not followed to aid equal access across all countries and regions.

“Billions of people in the Global South are being left behind. They see vaccines as a mirage or a privilege for the developed world”, explained the experts, which, they added, would “unnecessarily prolong the crisis, drastically increase the death toll and deepen economic distress, possibly sowing the seeds of social unrest.”

Prioritize equity

The rights experts echoed their statement of last year on the human costs of the pandemic, saying that at a time when millions face poverty and hunger, G7 leaders must make it their top priority to protect the life and health of people in the most socially and economically precarious situations.

“It is shocking that, according to World Health Organization (WHO) reports, less than one percent of all vaccines administered so far have gone to low-income countries”, they pointed out, stressing that intellectual property rights must not become a barrier to low-cost production and expanded supply.

Human rights

The UN experts urged pharmaceutical companies to join WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) for sharing know-how, data and intellectual property and recalled that while the TRIPs Agreement on intellectually property rights provides for certain flexibilities, including the possibility of compulsory licensing in cases of national emergency, they are insufficient to respond to the current pandemic.

“Maximizing production of safe vaccines must take precedence over profiting from a global pandemic”, they said. “States must ensure that legal protection for intellectual property and patents doesn’t undermine the right of everyone to get access to a safe, timely and effective vaccine”.

The experts reminded States to align their actions with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and ensure that multilateral institutions, such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), “neither restrain the ability of their member States to meet their duty to protect nor hinder business enterprises from respecting human rights.”

Maximizing production of safe vaccines must take precedence over profiting from a global pandemic.

You may also like