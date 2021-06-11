Two Royal Caribbean passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully-vaccinated cruise

Celebrity Millennium is one of the first cruises in North America to restart cruising after over a year and is the largest COVID-19-vaccinated cruise in the world so far.

Fully-vaccinated Celebrity Millennium cruise passengers test positive for coronavirus

Passengers are asymptomatic and are currently in isolation

All crew and adult passengers had to present proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding

Two passengers onboard of Royal Caribbean‘s Celebrity Millennium cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, the cruise operator announced.

According to Royal Caribbean, the passengers are asymptomatic and are currently in isolation.

The passengers, who were sharing a cabin, are being monitored by the Royal Caribbean medical team, and the cruise operator is conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts of the individuals.

Celebrity Millennium was one of the first cruises in North America to restart sailing last week, after more than a year and is the largest COVID-19-vaccinated cruise in the world so far.

Celebrity Millennium can accommodate 2,000 people, but is currently operating at about 30% capacity.

According to Royal Caribbean, all cruise ship crew and all adult cruise passengers on board the Celebrity Millennium had to present proof of full vaccination as well as provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to or at the time of boarding.

Royal Caribbean started sailing in June after meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) comprehensive guidelines that included a fully vaccinated crew and everyone over 16 presenting proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Cruise operators are among the last to return to their pre-pandemic operations as the CDC laid out strict guidance earlier this year for the cruise industry for resuming trips, after some ships became hotbeds for the virus last year.