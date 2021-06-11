Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Two Royal Caribbean passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully-vaccinated cruise

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Two Royal Caribbean passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully-vaccinated cruise
Two Royal Caribbean passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully-vaccinated cruise
Written by Harry Johnson

Celebrity Millennium is one of the first cruises in North America to restart cruising after over a year and is the largest COVID-19-vaccinated cruise in the world so far.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Fully-vaccinated Celebrity Millennium cruise passengers test positive for coronavirus
  • Passengers are asymptomatic and are currently in isolation
  • All crew and adult passengers had to present proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding

Two passengers onboard of Royal Caribbean‘s Celebrity Millennium cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, the cruise operator announced.

According to Royal Caribbean, the passengers are asymptomatic and are currently in isolation.

The passengers, who were sharing a cabin, are being monitored by the Royal Caribbean medical team, and the cruise operator is conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts of the individuals.

Celebrity Millennium was one of the first cruises in North America to restart sailing last week, after more than a year and is the largest COVID-19-vaccinated cruise in the world so far.

Celebrity Millennium can accommodate 2,000 people, but is currently operating at about 30% capacity.

According to Royal Caribbean, all cruise ship crew and all adult cruise passengers on board the Celebrity Millennium had to present proof of full vaccination as well as provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to or at the time of boarding.

Royal Caribbean started sailing in June after meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) comprehensive guidelines that included a fully vaccinated crew and everyone over 16 presenting proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Cruise operators are among the last to return to their pre-pandemic operations as the CDC laid out strict guidance earlier this year for the cruise industry for resuming trips, after some ships became hotbeds for the virus last year.

You may also like