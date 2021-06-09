Auto Draft

Kenya and Rwanda: Best friends on an intra-tourism drive in Africa

18 mins ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
Written by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania

The framework of an agreement is expected to speed up cooperation between Kenya and Rwanda – best friends so to speak – to improve the East African region’s competitiveness as a tourism destination.

  1. These two African nations have paved a way for an intra-Africa tourism drive and a working agenda.
  2. The two countries will collaborate then implement tourism marketing and promotional programs by conducting joint-marketing activities.
  3. They will also organize familiarization trips and educational webinars aimed to promote East African regional travel.

The two countries, through the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA), Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Rwanda Chamber of Tourism (RCT), and the East African Tourism Platform have inked a partnership agreement to speed up the development of tourist and leisure business in the East African region.

Under the signed agreement early this month, the partner states will collaborate to address the challenges that the East African region faces in its tourism and travel industry.

The signed agreement will help to chart out and explore various solutions and initiatives that can help transform tourism and travel business, then market regional tourism offerings to potential new travelers in new source markets as well as promote East African regional travel.

This partnership will attract the three East African regional associations to collaborate then to implement tourism marketing and promotional programs by conducting joint-marketing activities that will drive visitors to their national and regional tourist attractions and experiences.

The signatory associations will also organize familiarization trips and educational webinars aimed to promote East African regional travel, creating increased opportunities for private-sector business stakeholders to work together on promoting the East African region’s tourism.

