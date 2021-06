Cruisers ready to sail in July 2021

CruiseTrends report data is showing that cruise travelers are ready to sail in July, plus the balance of 2021.

CruiseTrends report detailing a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for June 2021 has been released today. The report’s data is showing that cruise travelers are ready to sail in July, plus the balance of 2021.

Cruise industry experts have mined its wealth of data to provide information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.

The CruiseTrends report for June 2021 is detailed below.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Celebrity for premium/contemporary, Viking Ocean for luxury and Viking River Cruises for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Allure of the Seas

2. Luxury: Oceania Marina

3. River: Queen of the Mississippi

Next in popularity are Celebrity Edge for premium/contemporary, Oceania Riviera for luxury and Victory I and II for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Caribbean

3. River: Europe



Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, Europe for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale

2. Luxury: Miami

3. River: Amsterdam



Next in popularity are Miami for premium/contemporary, Reykjavik for luxury and New Orleans for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel

2. Luxury: Castries

3. River: Cologne



Next in popularity are CocoCay for premium/contemporary; Gustavia for luxury and Strasbourg for river.