WHO warning: Getting back to normal – Not so fast

A new warning to caution the world not to immediately loosen restrictions, warning of a two – track pandemic of COVID-19.

Inequitable vaccination is a threat to all nations, not just those with the fewest vaccines

As of Monday, there were more than 173 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally

COVID-19-related deaths rose in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said unequal distribution of vaccines has allowed the virus to continue spreading, thus increasing odds of a variant emerging that could render these treatments ineffective.

“Inequitable vaccination is a threat to all nations, not just those with the fewest vaccines”, he warned in his latest media briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

‘A mixed picture’

As of Monday, there were more than 173 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, including 3.7 million deaths.

Tedros reported that new cases have dropped for six weeks, and deaths for five weeks. Despite these “encouraging signs”, he said progress remains “a mixed picture” as last week, deaths rose in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific.

“Increasingly, we see a two-track pandemic: many countries still face an extremely dangerous situation, while some of those with the highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions”, he told journalists.

Tedros advised caution in lifting restrictions, given the increased global transmission of variants of concern, as consequences could be disastrous for those not yet inoculated.

Meanwhile, many countries still lack sufficient vaccines. So far, nearly 44 percent of doses have been administered in richer countries. In poorer nations, the figure is just 0.4 percent.

The United Nations has been pressing governments to share their excess doses to the global vaccine equity initiative, COVAX. Several countries have pledged donations, which Tedros hoped will soon be fulfilled.