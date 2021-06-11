- The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has announced it has appointed ARCHIRODON to design and build a bridge.
- This bridge will connect mainland Saudi Arabia and the development’s main hub island, Shurayrah.
- Sustainable measures include special crossings for animals to pass through and strict controls on the prevention of any sediment movement.
Red Sea Development Company: ARCHIRODON will build bridge to main tourist hub island Shurayrah
Shurayrah Bridge will become one of the main access points for guests onto the island, and its completion will mark a major undertaking in the development of the destination.