Red Sea Development Company: ARCHIRODON will build bridge to main tourist hub island Shurayrah

6 hours ago
by Harry S. Johnson
Shurayrah Bridge will become one of the main access points for guests onto the island, and its completion will mark a major undertaking in the development of the destination.

  1. The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has announced it has appointed ARCHIRODON to design and build a bridge.
  2. This bridge will connect mainland Saudi Arabia and the development’s main hub island, Shurayrah.
  3.  Sustainable measures include special crossings for animals to pass through and strict controls on the prevention of any sediment movement.

