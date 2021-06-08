Auto Draft



Flights from Dubai to Nice and Lyon resume on Emirates

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Emirates expands its services in France with the restart of Nice and Lyon flights as France reopens for quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents.

  • Fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents can expect quarantine-free travel to France from tomorrow
  • Emirates will resume services to Nice and Lyon, serving each gateway with four weekly flights
  • Quarantine-free travel will be available for travelers have received both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine

Emirates will resume flights from Dubai to Nice from 2 July and Lyon from 9 July, initially offering 4 flights a week to each city. The move is in line with France easing its entry requirements for visitors, starting tomorrow, 9 June. The lifting of entry restrictions will enable travelers based in the UAE to visit France without the need for quarantine.

From tomorrow, Emirates customers in the UAE are eligible for quarantine-free entry into France if they have completed the two week period after taking both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine. In addition, fully vaccinated customers must also hold a negative COVID-19 PCR-RT valid for 72 hours prior to departure, or a Rapid Antigen test result no more than 48 hours old. 

Emirates will serve both Nice and Lyon with its modern and comfortable widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates flight EK077 will depart Dubai to Nice on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 0845hrs, arriving at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport at 1340hrs. The return flight, EK078, will depart Nice at 1555hrs arriving in Dubai at 0010hrs the next day. Emirates flight EK081 will depart Dubai to Lyon on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, at 1435hrs, arriving at Lyon–Saint Exupéry Airport at 1930hrs. The return flight, EK082, will depart Lyon at 2145hrs arriving in Dubai at 0605hrs the next day.

Emirates currently operates 14 weekly flights to/from Paris, flying its customer favorite and flagship A380, fitted with its latest premium economy product and refreshed products across every cabin.

As more international destinations begin easing their entry restrictions, Emirates will expand its services to provide more choice and convenience for customers who can now plan travel to more than 30 cities in 19 countries across the Emirates network that have opened their doors for tourism and business, quarantine free.

