The future face of incentive travel

A White Paper was launched today by the SITE Foundation on the future of incentive travel. The paper confirms corporate America’s commitment to incentive travel, indicates a sooner-than-expected return to travel, and highlights how safety is now the number one priority for corporate organizers.

Surveys were taken from US Fortune 500 corporations based on a total of 50 submissions. The United States as a source market and destination is very much a bell weather for the future of the incentive travel market. Safety and risk mitigation rank as the ultimate considerations in incentive travel.

Following a qualitative survey that elicited 50 submissions from US Fortune 500 corporations, SITE Foundation commissioned a full White Paper to analyze and interpret the results of the survey, explore the extensive verbatims provided by the respondents, and provide niche perspective and commentary from 4 key sectors of the incentive travel spectrum.

Incentive travel is a subset of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. It is effectively a travel perk used to incentivize or motivate employees or partners and is often tied to company goals or top performers. An incentive event is a corporate-sponsored meeting or trip in relation to rewards and recognition and is an effort to create company loyalty, often showcasing persons who meet or exceed sales or production goals.

VP of Content & Research, Selina Sinclair, CITP, and CEO, Realm, Singapore, said: “The United States as a source market and destination is very much a bell weather for the future of incentive travel. With responses from 15 key sectoral users of incentive travel in the US, including Finance and Insurance, Information and Communications Technology, Automotive, Pharma and Direct Selling, Corporate inSITEs brings us to the heart of corporate America and channels a compelling story of confidence, following almost 18 months of uncertainty. Incentive Travel is highly prized as the ultimate reward and recognition tool, it’s recovering much quicker than originally expected but there are changing priorities too, with safety and risk mitigation ranked as the ultimate considerations.”

Terry Manion, CIS, CITP, President, SITE Foundation, added: “Our Corporate inSITEs series, which will be issued three times in 2021, delivers on our mission to support research, education, and advocacy projects on behalf of the incentive travel industry. Since 2017, SITE Foundation has invested over US$1.25 million to drive the business case for incentive travel and support professional development within the industry.”

Download the White Paper here.

Download PDF of results here.