Uganda tourism sector exempt from partial COVID-19 lockdown

1 hour ago
by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda
Written by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda

As the country enters a partial lockdown following the second wave of COVID-19, the tourism sector remains exempted from measures announced by Uganda President Yoweri K. T. Museveni in a live telecast on Sunday evening, June 5, 2021, a respite for tour operators who were hoping to receive bookings from June.

  1. On June 4, 2021, the country registered the highest number of cases in a single day at 1,259 out of 7,424 tests done, a 3-month upsurge.
  2. Cases in the rest of the country remain relatively low with no new cases or less than 50 cases recorded in the last 14 days including in the districts surrounding the major tourist circuits.
  3. Since the start of vaccination, the government has so far vaccinated 748,676 people across the country.

Whereas inter-district travel was suspended to public transport for 42 days including buses, boda bodas (bike taxis), and taxis, the government made an exemption for registered tourist vehicles on the condition that they observe strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Also exempted are cargo trucks as well as essential and emergency vehicles.

For the rest of the public, movement has only been restricted to within the capital Kampala metropolitan area covering the Mukono and Wakiso districts.

In accordance, Uganda Airlines, the national carrier, issued guidelines in a press release issued on June 7, 2021, stating that the airport health authorities shall approve a negative COVID-19 test certificate for arriving and departing passengers if done within 120 hours of sample collection and if these passengers hold a certificate otherwise, they shall not be allowed entry into the country.

Airport health authorities are to enforce mandatory PCR testing on arrival at the airport for travelers from high-risk countries listed as Category 2 at their own cost of US$65.

Countries in Category 2 are: the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Turkey, and Tanzania.

