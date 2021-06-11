- UK cabinet ministers announced last week that Portugal will be downgraded to amber from 4 am Tuesday following worries about the Nepal coronavirus variant.
- There are an estimated 112,000 Brits currently in Portugal and airlines have been putting on extra flights to try to get people home.
- It is estimated that 100 flights are expected to leave Faro on Sunday and there were long queues forming around the building with passengers trying to get home.
Brits make mad dash home from Portugal to beat new quarantine rules deadline
British tourists called the scenes at the airport “absolute carnage” – claiming it took over two hours to check in – and blamed UK government ministers for creating the situation.