Top 10 travel destinations trending on TikTok

7 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Within last year or so, many people have taken to TikTok as a way to escape to faraway destinations through their favorite influencers and travel accounts.

  • New York City is the most trending TikTok travel destination
  • Dubai is the second most popular destination with TikTokers
  • A slight surprise in third place is Turkey’s capital, Istanbul

One of the hardest things about the last year or so will have been not being able to travel and explore the world.

Whilst travel has been limited over the last year, many people have taken to TikTok as a way to escape to faraway destinations through their favorite influencers and travel accounts.

But which destinations are trending on TikTok?

Travel industry experts analyzed the view counts of popular travel destination hashtags to reveal the most popular travel destinations on TikTok.

Top 10 TikTok Travel Destinations

  1. New York City, USA – 216 billion views
  2. Dubai, UAE – 37.1 billion views
  3. Istanbul, Turkey – 16.9 billion views
  4. London, UK – 13.9 billion views
  5. Barcelona, Spain – 12.6 billion views
  6. Paris, France – 11.2 billion views
  7. Mumbai, India – 9.6 billion views
  8. Hawaii, USA – 9.4 billion views
  9. Miami, USA – 9.1 billion views
  10. Toronto, Canada – 8.4 billion views

1. New York City, United States – 216 billion views

In top spot (by some distance!) was the Big Apple, New York City, with views for videos featuring the hashtag #NYC totaling over 216 billion views. There are few more iconic cities in the world than New York, as one of the world’s cultural capitals, with its recognizable skyscrapers such as the Empire State Building, the huge Central Park, bright lights of Times Square, and the world-famous theatre scene.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 37.1 billion views

The United Arab Emirates has become a very popular tourist destination over the last couple of decades, so much so that Dubai takes the second spot on our ranking, with just over 37 billion views. With its luxurious hotels, shops and restaurants, ultramodern buildings, and lively nightlife, it’s easy to see why Dubai is popular with TikTokers.

3. Istanbul, Turkey – 16.9 billion views

A slight surprise in third place, Turkey’s capital, Istanbul, has racked up just under 17 billion views on TikTok, beating the likes of London, Paris, and Barcelona. Situated on the cusp of Europe and Asia, Istanbul’s fascinating architecture reflects the many empires which have ruled here over its long history, including the Roman Hippodrome and Byzantine Hagia Sophia.

