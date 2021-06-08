Osaka becomes 2021 International LGBTQ+ Travel Association Featured Destination

- Osaka aims to be a city of diversity
- Osaka develops new initiatives to promote LGBTQ tourism
- The OCTB is the first tourism bureau/ DMO in Japan to launch LGBTQ campaigns and events during Pride Month
The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (OCTB) aims for Osaka to be a city full of diversity, one of the concepts for DMO business development, and prepares proactive tourism strategies with an eye on post-COVID-19. As one such strategy, the OCTB develops new initiatives to promote LGBTQ tourism.
The OCTB is proud to announce that Osaka has become a Featured Destination of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) for 2021! The OCTB became a member of the IGLTA in 2018.
In addition to the LGBTQ information portal “Visit Gay Osaka”, the OCTB has newly created a promotional video for the gay male market, and will release another one in the near future.
Under the initiative of the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, to celebrate Pride Month this year accommodations, restaurants, cultural experience operators, and other businesses in Osaka will sell set plans that include the “One Cup Rainbow” sake from Ozeki Corporation designed with the symbolic LGBTQ rainbow colors. The OCTB is the first tourism bureau/ DMO in Japan to launch LGBTQ campaigns and events during Pride Month. A portion of sales will be donated to Osaka’s pride event “Rainbow Festa!” held every October.
A list of hotels and facilities that are participating in the “One Cup Rainbow” Pride Month campaign (in alphabetical order):
Hotels
Amami Onsen Nantenso
Fushiokaku
Ryokan Kuramoto
Sarasa Hotel Shin Osaka
Sarasa Hotel Shinsaibashi
Sarasa Hotel Namba
hotel it osaka shinmachi
Hotel Kansai
Hotel Plaza Osaka
Hotel Royal Classic Osaka
Hotel Sobial Namba Daikokucho
Hotel Sobial Osaka Dome
W Osaka
Zentis Osaka
Restaurants
Matsusakagyu YakinikuM Namba-Branch
YakinikuM Umeda Fukushima-Branch
SeinikuM (Butcher Shop M)
Cooking Schools
Hajimeya
In June 2021, the above facilities will all become members of the IGLTA.