Osaka becomes 2021 International LGBTQ+ Travel Association Featured Destination

27 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Under the initiative of the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, to celebrate Pride Month this year accommodations, restaurants, cultural experience operators, and other businesses in Osaka will sell set plans that include the “One Cup Rainbow” sake from Ozeki Corporation designed with the symbolic LGBTQ rainbow colors.

  • Osaka aims to be a city of diversity
  • Osaka develops new initiatives to promote LGBTQ tourism
  • The OCTB is the first tourism bureau/ DMO in Japan to launch LGBTQ campaigns and events during Pride Month

The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (OCTB) aims for Osaka to be a city full of diversity, one of the concepts for DMO business development, and prepares proactive tourism strategies with an eye on post-COVID-19. As one such strategy, the OCTB develops new initiatives to promote LGBTQ tourism.

The OCTB is proud to announce that Osaka has become a Featured Destination of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) for 2021! The OCTB became a member of the IGLTA in 2018.

In addition to the LGBTQ information portal “Visit Gay Osaka”, the OCTB has newly created a promotional video for the gay male market, and will release another one in the near future.

Under the initiative of the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, to celebrate Pride Month this year accommodations, restaurants, cultural experience operators, and other businesses in Osaka will sell set plans that include the “One Cup Rainbow” sake from Ozeki Corporation designed with the symbolic LGBTQ rainbow colors. The OCTB is the first tourism bureau/ DMO in Japan to launch LGBTQ campaigns and events during Pride Month. A portion of sales will be donated to Osaka’s pride event “Rainbow Festa!” held every October.

A list of hotels and facilities that are participating in the “One Cup Rainbow” Pride Month campaign (in alphabetical order):

Hotels

Amami Onsen Nantenso      

Fushiokaku          

Ryokan Kuramoto            

Sarasa Hotel Shin Osaka        

Sarasa Hotel Shinsaibashi     

Sarasa Hotel Namba            

hotel it osaka shinmachi      

Hotel Kansai                

Hotel Plaza Osaka          

Hotel Royal Classic Osaka     

Hotel Sobial Namba Daikokucho  

Hotel Sobial Osaka Dome  

W Osaka      

Zentis Osaka  

Restaurants

Matsusakagyu YakinikuM Namba-Branch  

YakinikuM Umeda Fukushima-Branch

SeinikuM (Butcher Shop M)

Cooking Schools

Hajimeya

In June 2021, the above facilities will all become members of the IGLTA.

