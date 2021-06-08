Flights from Budapest to Antalya resume on SunExpress

SunExpress will operate a twice-weekly service to its base at the gateway of Turkey’s southern Mediterranean region using its fleet of 189-seat Boeing 737 aircraft.

Budapest Airport welcomed the restoration of its connection to Antalya with SunExpress as the carrier resumed flying the 1,506-kilometer route on Sunday.

SunExpress will operate a twice-weekly service to its base at the gateway of Turkey’s southern Mediterranean region. Using its fleet of 189-seat B737s, the carrier will once again link Budapest to the popular Turkish resort city as demand for leisure and business travel increases this summer.

Commenting on the return of a key route, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “Our customers can again enjoy safe travel to the heart of the Turkish Riviera direct from our capital with SunExpress. We expected to see more and more passengers return to flying as restrictions lift and I’m happy to report that last month we saw four-times the number of passengers than last May.” Bogáts added: “Hungary has vaccinated more of its population than any other country in the EU, with 54% now having received at least the first vaccination – a total of 10 million doses given and four million fully vaccinated.”

SunExpress, is a Turkish-German airline based in Antalya. SunExpress was founded in October 1989 as a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa. It operates scheduled and chartered passenger flights to 90 destinations in 30 countries in Europe as well as North Africa, the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Red Sea. The airline concentrates on international tourism, ethnic travel, and domestic Turkish flights to cities of Anatolia. The total number of SunExpress employees is 5,000.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, and by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports.