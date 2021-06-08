Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Lufthansa starts vaccination of employees in Germany

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Lufthansa starts vaccination of employees in Germany
Lufthansa starts vaccination of employees in Germany
Written by Harry Johnson

In the first week, 2,000 vaccine doses will be available and can be administered by the Lufthansa Group’s Medical Service in Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • First Lufthansa employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
  • The initial focus is on those Lufthansa employees who have personal contact with customers
  • Lufthansa recommends that its employees take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated

Lufthansa today began vaccinating the first employees in Germany. In the first week, 2,000 vaccine doses will be available and can be administered by the Group’s Medical Service in Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg. The initial focus is on those colleagues who have personal contact with customers, such as aircraft crews or employees at the stations.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our employees have also been making an important contribution to society. With our flight and cargo services, we give travelers the security of being able to perform socially or economically important tasks, for example. We are pleased to now be able to offer our employees a vaccination,” says Dr. Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa recommends that its employees take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, commonly shortened to Lufthansa, is the largest German airline which, when combined with its subsidiaries, is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried. The name of the former flag carrier is derived from the German word Luft meaning “air” and Hansa for the Hanseatic League. Lufthansa is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, formed in 1997.

You may also like