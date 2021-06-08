Lufthansa starts vaccination of employees in Germany

In the first week, 2,000 vaccine doses will be available and can be administered by the Lufthansa Group’s Medical Service in Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg.

First Lufthansa employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

The initial focus is on those Lufthansa employees who have personal contact with customers

Lufthansa recommends that its employees take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated

Lufthansa today began vaccinating the first employees in Germany. In the first week, 2,000 vaccine doses will be available and can be administered by the Group’s Medical Service in Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg. The initial focus is on those colleagues who have personal contact with customers, such as aircraft crews or employees at the stations.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our employees have also been making an important contribution to society. With our flight and cargo services, we give travelers the security of being able to perform socially or economically important tasks, for example. We are pleased to now be able to offer our employees a vaccination,” says Dr. Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa recommends that its employees take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, commonly shortened to Lufthansa, is the largest German airline which, when combined with its subsidiaries, is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried. The name of the former flag carrier is derived from the German word Luft meaning “air” and Hansa for the Hanseatic League. Lufthansa is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, formed in 1997.