IMEX delivers collective conversation in a fresh format

Let’s Talk Days on BuzzHub will explore sustainability, event design, diversity, and mental health in an new fresh format.

The IMEX BuzzHub continues to deliver new and exciting ways of learning and connecting in roundtable sessions. New Let’s Talk Days will launch on June 16, 2021, in English and June 23, 2021, in German. These interactive and inspirational events promise collective conversation in a fresh format.

Visitors to BuzzHub can expect a series of small, roundtable sessions offering an interactive and inspirational approach to exploring the topic of business recovery, looking in depth at sustainability, event design, diversity, mental health and professional development.

This includes an open conversation on event design between Ruud Janssen and Roel Frissen from the Event Design Collective and event owner Joël Letang from the Wikimedia Foundation. Together they tackle the question: How can we design more innovative events for the future? What’s realistic, what’s fantasy?

Ruud Janssen, Co-Founder of Event Design Collective

Joel Letang, Events Team Manager, Wikimedia Foundation

Taking a sustainable approach to building back better is top priority for the whole of the business events sector, and the team from Copenhagen share their experience as a CVB. Lene Corgan and Cathrine Seidel Tvede from Wonderful Copenhagen present their business recovery plan for economic growth, community support and environmental success in Build Back Better from a cities perspective.Sustainable recovery – What does it take?

Lene Corgan, Head of Business Development – Business Events at Wonderful Copenhagen

Patrick Delaney, Managing Director of SoolNua, shares the incentive perspective on the hot topic of sustainability in SITE Sustainability Tips – focused on incentives.

The two IMEX BuzzHub Let’s Talk Days also include sessions dedicated to supporting the mental health of attendees; wellbeing and fitness plus building communities that support the next generation of female leaders.

Those joining the Let’s Talk Day on 16 June will have the chance to explore a fun new networking platform called GatherTown. The IMEX team is inviting participants to try it, by adding it to their online schedule on BuzzHub, and provide feedback before it is shared with the wider business event community.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “Building back better is what our community needs to do right now, but it can only be achieved through true collaboration. This comes from not just listening to the experts but interacting and sharing our thoughts with them in a true partnership approach.

“Our aim is for these new Let’s Talk Days to be a platform for open conversation and fresh ideas among small groups of business event professionals, paving the way for when we can meet in person at IMEX America.”

Let’s Talk Days take place on IMEX’s new BuzzHub platform on 16 June, and in German language only on 23 June.

The IMEX BuzzHub runs until September delivering human connections, business value and tailored content on the ‘Road to Mandalay Bay’ in the run up to IMEX America, November 9-11, and Smart Monday, powered by MPI on November 8.

Registration for BuzzHub is free.

