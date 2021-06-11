Holland America Line cancels Nieuw Statendam and Volendam European summer cruises

Guests currently booked on canceled Nieuw Statendam and Volendam departures automatically will be moved to a 2021 cruise on Eurodam in the Mediterranean, beginning with the August 15 cruise through the October 30 transatlantic crossing.

While Holland America Line continues to work with governments and port authorities in correlation with the phased resumption of cruising, it is canceling the remainder of the summer 2021 European sailings aboard two ships, Nieuw Statendam and Volendam. This affects cruises that were scheduled to depart from September through November, along with the Collectors’ Voyages (combined cruises) associated with those departures.

In addition, after an expected on-schedule delivery from the Fincantieri shipyard July 30, Rotterdam will remain in non-guest operations until its Sept. 26 cruise from Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Plans for Rotterdam’s naming ceremony are being finalized.

Guests Moved to a Europe Cruise in 2021 or 2022

Guests currently booked on canceled Nieuw Statendam and Volendam departures automatically will be moved to a 2021 cruise on Eurodam in the Mediterranean, beginning with the August 15 cruise through the October 30 transatlantic crossing, and receive a $100 Onboard Spending Credit per person.

Nieuw Statendam and Volendam guests also can choose to move to an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare or receive a Future Cruise Credit of 110% of any cash paid that will be placed in the guest’s loyalty account.

Guests currently booked on a canceled Rotterdam voyage may select an equivalent sailing in 2022 at the 2021 fare paid, or they can choose to receive a Future Cruise Credit of 110% of any cash paid.

Any guest on a canceled voyage also can request a full refund of all monies paid to Holland America Line.