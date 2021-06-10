FlyNAS launches direct flights between Saudi and Seychelles from July 2021

Starting July 1, 2021, the Seychelles islands will be more accessible for travelers from the Saudi Arabia as the Saudi Arabian based airline, FlyNAS announced direct flights from Jeddah to Mahé.

With the arrival of FlyNAS, the Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to seeing an increase in the number of visitors from the Saudi Arabian region. Seychelles is accessible as never before, and with no visas required from any nationality.

FlyNAS will commence its nonstop flights operating three times a week from Jeddah, with fast connections to or from Riyadh and Dammam. Operating on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays, the 5 hr40 minute flight will be operated on and brand new A320 Neo aircraft with a capacity of 174 seats.

The new flights, which will make travelling to Seychelles easier for residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was initiated in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, alongside the Seychelles Tourism Board and the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority.

Seychelles, land of diversity and discovery is a great place to spend quality time and to reconnect with nature.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the largest outbound market in the Middle East and with many in the Kingdom looking to go overseas after the opening of borders, the Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Mr Sylvestre Radegonde said, “The destination has recorded approximately some 300 Saudi Arabian since January 2021. With the arrival of FlyNAS to our shores, the Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to seeing an increase in the number of visitors from the Saudi Arabian region. The three weekly flights to Seychelles from Jeddah represent another great opportunity for our destination, as not only will Seychelles be accessible directly to Saudi Arabian nationals but also the expatriates living in the Kingdom.