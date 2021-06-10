Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

A luxury certification for agents that redefines the Croatian experience

10 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Croatia is full of life, and full of luxury wonders as well and LUXBE has launched as the premiere pathway to these exceptional experiences.

  1. This collaborative collection of Croatia’s exceptional luxury travel providers was spearheaded by Via Tours Croatia, a DMC known for its innovation. 
  2. It includes 5-star hotels, yachts, tourism boards and individual immersive experience.
  3. Providers fused together to form a powerhouse of innovation that will redefine the Croatia experience.

LUXBE is unveiling a stellar Croatia Certification for travel designers around the globe, and agents who attend the premiere LUXBE LIVE event series in June receive advance access to complete the innovative program and earn their accreditation along with special benefits.

In celebration of the launch, a 2-day live event series will be held on 29 + 30 JUN during which exquisite collection of luxury experiences will be showcased by several of its members, infusing unique sales tools, fresh content, inspirational ideas, LUXBE added values, gorgeous giveaways, and the exclusive pathway to the Certification process.

The events will take place from 12-1 PM EST on 29 + 30 JUNE

Agents who wish to join in the premiere event for exclusive first access can RSVP HERE https://explorateurjourneys.lpages.co/luxbecroatia/

For more information, please contact [email protected]

