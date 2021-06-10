Kansas City to Cancun nonstop flight now on Southwest Airlines

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

22 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Southwest’s decision to launch international service from Kansas City International Airport speaks volumes to their long term commitment to Kansas City and providing travelers in the Heart of America the convenient travel options they desire.

  • Southwest Airlines announces seasonal nonstop service to Cancun
  • Cancun, Mexico, is the top international destination from Kansas City with
  • Kansas City becomes one of Southwest’s 20 international gateway airports

Southwest Airlines announced that the carrier will offer its first international service from Kansas City International Airport (MCI), with seasonal, Saturday nonstop service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) beginning on November 13.

Cancun, Mexico, is the top international destination from Kansas City with more than 200 pre-pandemic passengers per day during the peak season. Kansas City becomes one of Southwest’s 20 international gateway airports.

Southwest Airlines‘ decision to launch international service from Kansas City International Airport speaks volumes to their long term commitment to Kansas City and providing travelers in the Heart of America the convenient travel options they desire,” said Pat Klein, director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department.

The announcement comes as passenger numbers are increasing as more and more people get vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently directs all air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 viral test result no more than 3 days before travel.

The Saturday schedule is:

WN #751 MCI-CUN 6:15a.m. – 10:55 a.m.
WN #750 CUN-MCI 4:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

