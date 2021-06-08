World Environment Day celebrated by India Institute of Tourism and Travel Management

World Oceans Day was celebrated at the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITM) on June 5 with many activities from plantings of trees to technological online upgrades.

The IITM offers training, education, and research in the sustainable management of travel and tourism. India’s Tourism Minister and other ministry officials attended this important event. One goal of the Ministry is to diversify its product range so that both the destination and visitors gain in an eco-friendly manner.

IITM is a prestigious organization of the India Tourism Ministry, with presence in several important cities in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India, with campuses in Bhubaneswar, Noida, Nellore, and Goa, which offers training, education, and research in the sustainable management of tourism, travel, and other allied sectors.

The focus of the event was on short- and long-term gains on the vital subject of protecting our environment. India Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel was the chief guest and the Director of the institute, Alok Sharma, conducted the events ranging from the planting of saplings by students to the launch of an upgraded website of IITTM in 108 national and international languages.

The tourist facilitator certificate program, which is an important scheme of the Tourism Ministry, drew much attention and the students spoke about how they hoped to gain from this. The event was attended by senior officials of the Tourism Ministry.

Another launch with long-term gains was the aqua-based adventure tourism atlas under which several areas will be covered. Minister Patel said at the virtual launch that several thrust areas will be launched in a phased manner, including parasailing, scuba diving, and other activities.

Since 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated every year on June 5, engaging governments, businesses, and citizens in an effort to address pressing environmental issues.