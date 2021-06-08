World Environment Day celebrated by India Institute of Tourism and Travel Management

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

World Environment Day celebrated by India Institute of Tourism and Travel Management

55 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
World Oceans Day celebrated by India Institute of Tourism and Travel Management
Director Alok Sharma of IITM for World Oceans Day
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

World Oceans Day was celebrated at the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITM) on June 5 with many activities from plantings of trees to technological online upgrades.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The IITM offers training, education, and research in the sustainable management of travel and tourism.
  2. India’s Tourism Minister and other ministry officials attended this important event.
  3. One goal of the Ministry is to diversify its product range so that both the destination and visitors gain in an eco-friendly manner.

IITM is a prestigious organization of the India Tourism Ministry, with presence in several important cities in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India, with campuses in Bhubaneswar, Noida, Nellore, and Goa, which offers training, education, and research in the sustainable management of tourism, travel, and other allied sectors.

The focus of the event was on short- and long-term gains on the vital subject of protecting our environment. India Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel was the chief guest and the Director of the institute, Alok Sharma, conducted the events ranging from the planting of saplings by students to the launch of an upgraded website of IITTM in 108 national and international languages.

World Oceans Day celebrated by India Institute of Tourism and Travel Management

The tourist facilitator certificate program, which is an important scheme of the Tourism Ministry, drew much attention and the students spoke about how they hoped to gain from this. The event was attended by senior officials of the Tourism Ministry.

Another launch with long-term gains was the aqua-based adventure tourism atlas under which several areas will be covered. Minister Patel said at the virtual launch that several thrust areas will be launched in a phased manner, including parasailing, scuba diving, and other activities.

India has been keen to diversify its product range so that both the destination and visitors gain in an eco-friendly manner.

World Oceans Day celebrated by India Institute of Tourism and Travel Management

Since 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated every year on June 5, engaging governments, businesses, and citizens in an effort to address pressing environmental issues.

You may also like