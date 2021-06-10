- The President of the African Tourism Board called upon the continent’s people to take time to reflect on the environment of their country.
- The planet loses forests the size of a soccer field every 3 seconds.
- Restoration of the Earth must involve prevention as well as reversal of damage already done.
African Tourism Board President: World Environment Day a time for reflection
The world celebrated World Environment Day on Saturday, June 8, 2021, a yearly event that has taken place for the past 47 years.