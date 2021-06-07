Etihad Airways: Americans cleared for quarantine-free travel to the UAE

United States had been added to the UAE’s Green List, allowing leisure and business travelers from the US to visit the capital of the United Arab Emirates without having to quarantine.

Abu Dhabi is an inspiring cultural, culinary and beach destination

Etihad Airways is welcoming the return of American travelers to Abu Dhabi

The health and safety of passengers has been Etihad’s top priority during the pandemic

Etihad Airways is welcoming the return of American travelers to Abu Dhabi following the addition of the United States to the UAE’s Green List, allowing leisure and business travelers from the US to visit the capital of the United Arab Emirates without having to quarantine.

Abu Dhabi is an inspiring cultural, culinary and beach destination, as well as an ideal stopover on the way to other destinations currently open to Americans, such as Dubai, Maldives, Seychelles and Sri Lanka.

“Many important milestones in the fight against COVID-19, both in the US and in Abu Dhabi, have brought us to this momentous day,” said Vincent Frascogna, Vice President Americas, Etihad Airways. “Etihad and Abu Dhabi have been at the forefront of mitigating the spread of the virus with robust hygiene and vaccination programs, and we are thrilled to welcome Americans once again.”

The health and safety of passengers has been Etihad’s top priority during the pandemic and will continue to be as more destinations reopen to international travelers. The Etihad Wellness program has been recognized as an industry-leading effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, and in February, Etihad became the first airline in the world with 100% of its pilots and cabin crew on board vaccinated. For added peace of mind, since August 2020, Etihad has been the only airline in the world to make COVID PCR testing mandatory throughout its global network, before departure and on arrival in Abu Dhabi for 100% of passengers.

Recently, Etihad partnered with the International Air Transport Association to launch the IATA Travel Pass for Etihad guests. The pass helps passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements for COVID tests or vaccines and is in the trial phase.

Etihad Airways currently flies non-stop to Abu Dhabi from three gateways in the United States: New York (JFK), Washington, D.C. (DCA) and Chicago (ORD). Offering Economy, Business Class and First Class fares, the onboard experience has been modified to minimize contact between passengers and crew while still offering many of the luxurious comforts the airline is renowned for. At the airport, fliers will also find the check-in process has been made contactless.