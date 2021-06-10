Auto Draft

World Oceans Day 2021 – Saving Seychelles’ seas

40 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Seychelles
Scattered off the East coast of Africa, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, are the Seychelles Islands guarding one of its most prized possessions – its ocean.

  1. Surrounded by turquoise waters and vibrant marine life, it is no wonder that the Seychelles Islands have vowed to keep their ocean from harm.
  2. In March 2020, the island nation’s Government announced the extension of the protected marine area to 30 percent of its waters, an area larger than Germany.
  3. The islands previously made headlines as it banned the use of plastic straws and bags.  

