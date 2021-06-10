- Surrounded by turquoise waters and vibrant marine life, it is no wonder that the Seychelles Islands have vowed to keep their ocean from harm.
- In March 2020, the island nation’s Government announced the extension of the protected marine area to 30 percent of its waters, an area larger than Germany.
- The islands previously made headlines as it banned the use of plastic straws and bags.
World Oceans Day 2021 – Saving Seychelles’ seas
Scattered off the East coast of Africa, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, are the Seychelles Islands guarding one of its most prized possessions – its ocean.