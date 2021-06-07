LGBTQ travelers and locals celebrate Pride Month in Miami Beach

Miami Beach has a large LGBTQ population, so it aims to provide safe and inclusive events, hotels, restaurants, and attractions that cater specifically to the LGBTQ community.

Miami Beach, a city like no other place in the world, is also recognized as a top travel destination for LGBTQ travelers. Additionally, Miami Beach is home to organizations like the LGBTQ Visitor Center in Miami Beach and the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, a testament to the city’s diversity, unity, and equality for all. Celebrating pride this month and throughout the year, Miami Beach is hosting an array of events, including the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Pride Bar Crawl, along with virtual networking events.

“Miami Beach embraces all travelers with open arms,” said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “Our city includes a large LGBTQ population, so we aim to provide safe and inclusive events, hotels, restaurants, and attractions that cater specifically to the LGBTQ community.”

For those traveling to Miami Beach to celebrate pride month, there are several must-see, must-do attractions, and events that are perfect picks for LGBTQ travelers, including:

“Faces of Pride” Virtual Panel Discussion: Working together to tackle social injustices affecting the LGBTQ+ community will kick off the month during a free Facebook Live discussion called “Faces of Pride.” Hosted by Miami Beach Pride, the live stream will take place on June 8 th , and viewers are encouraged to add their voices to the conversation during the broadcast.

LGBTQ+ Chamber Cross Country Pride Event: The Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (MDGLCC) invites the community to a night of virtual networking on June 15th via Zoom. This event will bring together allied business owners, employees, and fellow LGBTQ+ chambers from across the country. Spots are limited, and registration is currently open.

Pride Bar Crawl: Celebrate Pride Month on June 16th, starting at 7 p.m. at the top LGBTQ bars on South Beach, including Bar Gaythering, Axel Beach, Nathan's Bar, PALACE, and Twist.

Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Festival: Miami Beach Pride returns September 10 – 19, 2021, and will feature a host of events, including Miss Miami Beach Pride Drag Queen Competition, Queer Art Pop-up Showcase, Pride Lights the Night, and more. The iconic festival and parade will also return at Lummus Park with the theme 'one.' A full COVID-19 Safety Plan will be in place and includes touchless transactions, increased tent sizes, open spaces, mandatory masks, temperature checks, and sanitizing stations to keep attendees safe.

“The LGBTQ community brings a vibrancy to Miami Beach that shines through in our arts, culture, and culinary scenes,” said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. “Our pride month celebrations are second to none, and we’re inviting locals and visitors to head to Miami Beach for a celebration they won’t forget.”