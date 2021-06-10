Auto Draft

Sandals Resorts International celebrates World Oceans Day

52 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Sandals Resorts Foundation at work
Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean’s leading hospitality organization and parent company of luxury all-inclusive resort brands Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts, is making it easy for visitors to celebrate World Oceans Day today and all year long.

  1. Guest of Sandals Resorts throughout the Caribbean can help hatch turtles, learn to rebuild dying reefs and curtail invasive marine species.
  2. As guests return to enjoy the beautiful Caribbean, World Oceans Day is a reminder that its beauty and health is our responsibility.
  3. Over the next ten years, the Sandals Foundation has promised to develop and implement conservation efforts.

