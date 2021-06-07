Auto Draft

Russia resumes flights with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco, Croatia and Albania

24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Russia restores air links with eight more countries this week.

  • Russia resumes flights between Moscow and Vienna
  • Russian re-launches Moscow-Budapest air service
  • Moscow-Beirut flights resume

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center announced today that Russian Federation will resume scheduled passenger air service with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco and Croatia. A weekly charter flight between Moscow and Albania’s capital of Tirana will also be re-launched on June 10.

“Following today’s discussions and taking into account the coronavirus situation in certain countries, the crisis center has decided to resume flights to and from the following countries on a mutual basis: Austria (Moscow-Vienna, two flights a week), Hungary (Moscow-Budapest, two flights a week), Lebanon (Moscow-Beirut, one flight a week), Luxembourg (Moscow-Luxembourg, one flight a week), Mauritius (Moscow-Port Louis, two flights a week), Morocco (Moscow-Rabat, two flights week), Croatia (Moscow-Zagreb, two flights a week),” anti-coronavirus crisis center’s statement said.

Russian Federation has so far resumed flights to and from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Venezuela, Greece, Germany, Singapore, Serbia, Ethiopia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, the Maldives, Cuba and the Seychelles.

On May 25, Russia resumed flights to and from Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia.

