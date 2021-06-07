Auto Draft

Wizz Air reconnects Budapest Airport to seven more European cities

53 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Wizz Air has already confirmed frequency increases on five routes which will result in another 3,992 weekly seats returning to Budapest’s schedule by July.

  • On Friday Wizz Air re-opened connections from the Hungarian capital to Podgorica, Malta, and Lisbon, Portugal
  • Saturday saw Wizz Air links to Catania from Budapest resumed
  • Weekend concluded with Budapest Airport seeing Barcelona, Bari, and Gothenburg on its route map once again

Wizz Air has resumed flights between Budapest Airport and another seven destinations, offering customers yet more travel options as restrictions continue to ease. Friday 4 June saw the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) re-open connections from the Hungarian capital to Podgorica, Malta, and Lisbon, while Saturday saw links to Catania relaunch. The weekend concluded with the airport seeing Barcelona, Bari, and Gothenburg on its route map once again.

The ULCC has already confirmed frequency increases on five routes which will result in another 3,992 weekly seats returning to Budapest’s schedule by July. During the height of the summer season, Wizz Air will operate twice-weekly to Montenegro’s capital, the Sicilian city of Catania, and the Swedish seaport of Gothenburg. With flights to Malta, Lisbon, and the southern Italian port city of Bari being three-times weekly, connections to the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region will see services running four-times weekly.

“We remain focused on taking steps to ease travel and, with the help of close airline partners such as Wizz Air, our customers know their safety and wellbeing is looked after,” says Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “Hungary has a strong, European-leading, vaccination program and at the airport we provide the highest safety and hygiene standards at every point of our passengers’ journeys to continue the safe return of air connectivity.”

Wizz Air, legally incorporated as Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. and stylized as W!ZZ Air, is a Hungarian ultra low-cost airline with its head office in Budapest. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa and the Middle East.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, and by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports.

