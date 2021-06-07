Air Canada clarifies and updates 2020 compensation programs

The 2020 compensation outcomes for all Air Canada employees were among the many important decisions made during the pandemic in the best interest of Air Canada and its stakeholders.

Senior executives and 3,200 management employees voluntarily agreed to total reductions of $11.5 million in their base salaries

Air Canada is providing updates regarding its 2020 compensation outcomes and announcing additional actions being taken by its Senior Executives.

Summarized below are the key facts about the 2020 bonus payments and share appreciation units.

GENERAL:

The 2020 compensation outcomes for all Air Canada employees were among the many important decisions made during the pandemic in the best interest of Air Canada and its stakeholders.

These compensation outcomes were approved by the Board of Directors in mid-2020 in consultation with external advisors, and in conformity with the Corporation’s governance principles and best practices.

They were consistent with compensation outcomes at companies that also suffered significantly during the pandemic and comply with all of the company’s agreements and any applicable filing or other requirements.

Air Canada worked hard to preserve as many jobs as possible through the pandemic, with employee retention being a critical priority to enable continued operations through this extended crisis and to prepare for sustainable emergence from the pandemic.

2020 COMPENSATION PROGRAMS:

The $10 million bonus program was designed to provide relief and retention amounts for over 900 Air Canada employees. It is worth highlighting that more than $8 million of this amount was awarded to middle management (excluding executives). These amounts were in recognition of their work at a time of great dislocation and high risk for the organization.

In 2020, Air Canada raised through private sector sources some $8 billion to help stabilize its finances during the pandemic. No taxpayer dollars or funds from the Canadian government sector support package are being used to fund these bonus arrangements for Air Canada employees or executives.