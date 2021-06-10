- A new requirement since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, the PCR test has become part of every traveler’s essentials.
- The negative test report is not only a prerequisite for entry for many countries but is now also part of airline protocol for boarding to exit the country.
- Seychelles tourism is keeping up with that demand.
PCR testing in Seychelles not an inconvenience after all
Seychelles, one of the earliest island destinations to reopen its borders, has risen to the demand for facilities to conduct the mandatory exit PCR tests and laboratories to analyse the samples, eliminating thus some of the inconveniences associated with the procedure.