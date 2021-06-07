Auto Draft

Brits make mad dash home from Portugal to beat new quarantine rules deadline

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
British tourists called the scenes at the airport “absolute carnage” – claiming it took over two hours to check in – and blamed UK government ministers for creating the situation.

  • Portugal had been added to Great Britain’s ‘amber list’
  • UK holyday makers rush home before new quarantine rules kick in
  • Brits swarmed the airport to get on flights that would enter the UK before the new rules come into force

UK government announced last week that Portugal had been added to Great Britain’s ‘amber list’, which requires those entering the UK from ‘amber’ countries to spend 10 days in quarantine at home. Prior to that change, Portugal had been on the ‘green list’, which does not require Brits to quarantine upon their return from Portugal.

Huge lines formed at Portugal’s Faro Airport over the weekend, as British tourists rushed home from their Portuguese vacations before UK’s new mandatory quarantine rules set in for those returning from the country.

British holidaymakers swarmed the airport to get on flights that would enter the UK before the new rules come into force at 4am on Tuesday, June 8.

Photos posted to social media over the past few days showed Faro Airport – the main airport for Portugal’s Algarve area, which has previously been listed as Brits’ favorite European tourist destination – packed with crowds and huge queues.

Tourists reported the “total chaos” as thousands of Brits tried to obtain the required COVID-19 tests before departure, with some people still checking in just minutes before their flights were scheduled to leave.

According to reports, 10,000 Brits tried to leave Portugal from Faro Airport on Saturday alone.

The UK government also added several countries to its ‘red list’ on Thursday, including Costa Rica, Egypt, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Bahrain, and Trinidad and Tobago. Brits returning to the UK from a ‘red list’ country are required to spend 10 days in a designated quarantine hotel, which costs £1,750.

Many of the countries on the UK’s slim ‘green list’ – such as Australia and New Zealand – currently do not allow Brits to travel there for leisure.

