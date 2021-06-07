Auto Draft

Flights from Doha, Qatar to Sharjah, UAE resume on Qatar Airways

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Passengers flying from Sharjah will benefit from Qatar Airways’ extensive international network across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

  • Air services to Sharjah, UAE will resume starting 1 July 2021 with a daily flight
  • Sharjah flights will be operated by the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner
  • Sharjah flights will have 22 seats in First Class and 232 seats in Economy Class

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it will resume services to Sharjah, UAE starting 1 July 2021 with a daily flight. The Sharjah services will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in First Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

The resumption of services will enable passengers flying from and to Sharjah to benefit from the airline’s extensive international network in Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas, which currently stands at over 130 destinations with plans to increase to more than 1,200 weekly flights to over 140 destinations by the end of July. Sharjah will be an alternative gateway for passengers to and from the other cities especially Dubai in the UAE.

Qatar airways flight QR1036, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 14:35, arriving at 16:45 to Sharjah. Qatar Airways daily flight QR1037, will depart from Sharjah at 17:55, and arrive to Doha at 18:05.

As travelers return to the skies with Qatar Airways, they can take comfort knowing that they are travelling with the only airline in the world that has, together with its state-of-the-art global hub Hamad International Airport, achieved four 5-Star Skytrax ratings – including the prestigious 5-Star Airline Rating, 5-Star Airport Rating, 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These achievements highlight Qatar Airways’ commitment to providing its passengers with an industry-leading experience at every point of their journey, including the highest possible level of health and safety standards that safeguard the wellbeing of its passengers both on the ground and in the air.

Flight Schedule

Daily starting  1 July

Doha (DOH) to Sharjah (SHJ) QR 1036 departs 14:35 arrives 16:45

Sharjah (SHJ) to Doha (DOH) QR 1037 departs 17:55 arrives 18:05

