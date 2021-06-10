Nonstop flights from San Jose to Boston resume on JetBlue

JetBlue returns to Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport

This evening, officials at Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) welcome the return of JetBlue with daily, nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The flight represents SJC’s first long-haul service resumed since the global pandemic began last year. The red-eye flight recommences tonight, departing SJC at 9:15 PM aboard an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Tonight’s flight constitutes JetBlue’s return to San Jose since temporarily discontinuing service from the Airport in April 2020 due to pandemic-related travel declines.

“We’re pleased to welcome the return of this nonstop service to Boston and thank our partners at JetBlue for this renewed investment,” said John Aitken, Mineta San José International Airport Director. “Resuming daily, long-haul service symbolizes a welcome return to normalcy. Our team has been working throughout the pandemic to keep our airport safe and moving forward, and we look forward seeing more travelers in our terminals as offerings continue to expand.”

The resumed flight is JetBlue’s only nonstop flight from San José and the only nonstop service from the Airport to Boston, arriving in Boston at 5:50 AM (EST).